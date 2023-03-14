Holland & Knight Health Doseis an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Congress This Week: President to Release FY 2024 Budget Request

Healthcare Workforce RFI: Responses Due March 20, 2023

Ways and Means Republicans Release Oversight Priorities

Senate Advances ASPE Health Nominee

Bipartisan Pushback on the DEA's Newly Proposed Rule on Telehealth Policies

House Oversight Launches Investigation into PBMs

New Prior Authorization Policy Effective on July 1, 2023

DSH Proposed Rules

MedPAC and MACPAC Public Meetings

Read the full Health Dose»

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.