United States:
Holland & Knight Health Dose: March 7, 2023
14 March 2023
Holland & Knight
Holland & Knight Health Doseis an in-depth weekly
dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders
abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health
sector.
This week's topics include:
- Congress This Week: President to Release FY 2024 Budget
Request
- Healthcare Workforce RFI: Responses Due March 20, 2023
- Ways and Means Republicans Release Oversight Priorities
- Senate Advances ASPE Health Nominee
- Bipartisan Pushback on the DEA's Newly Proposed Rule on
Telehealth Policies
- House Oversight Launches Investigation into PBMs
- New Prior Authorization Policy Effective on July 1, 2023
- DSH Proposed Rules
- MedPAC and MACPAC Public Meetings
