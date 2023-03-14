Holland & Knight Health Doseis an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • Congress This Week: President to Release FY 2024 Budget Request
  • Healthcare Workforce RFI: Responses Due March 20, 2023
  • Ways and Means Republicans Release Oversight Priorities
  • Senate Advances ASPE Health Nominee
  • Bipartisan Pushback on the DEA's Newly Proposed Rule on Telehealth Policies
  • House Oversight Launches Investigation into PBMs
  • New Prior Authorization Policy Effective on July 1, 2023
  • DSH Proposed Rules
  • MedPAC and MACPAC Public Meetings

Read the full Health Dose»

