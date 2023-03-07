Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • PAHPA Reauthorization RFI: Responses Due in Two Weeks
  • Capitol Hill's Push for PBM Reform
  • DEA Releases Proposed Rule to Scale Back COVID-Era Telehealth Policies
  • BPCI Advanced Model 2024 Application Portal Open
  • PHE Expiration

Read the full Health Dose

