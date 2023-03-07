ARTICLE

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States

Federal Regulatory Update Riker Danzig LLP The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS"), Department of Labor ("DOL"), and Department of the Treasury ("USDT") issued their 2022 Report to Congress...

CMS Proposes New Disclosure Of Ownership Regulations For Nursing Facilities - Top Five Takeaways For Private Equity Firms And REITs Mintz Private equity (PE) ownership of health care providers is unquestionably under scrutiny by federal and state regulators. States are passing laws that either directly or indirectly target PE...

Trending In Telehealth: February 13 – 19, 2023 McDermott Will & Emery Trending in Telehealth is a series from the McDermott Digital Health team where we highlight state legislative and regulatory developments that impact the healthcare providers, telehealth and digital health companies..

HIPAA Breaches And Compliance: Key Findings & Lessons Learned From OCR's Reports To Congress Foley & Lardner The Office of Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently submitted two annual reports to Congress setting forth a summary of complaints and breaches reported to the OCR during calendar year 2021...

Highway To The Danger Zone: DOJ Withdraws Safety Zone Guidance For Healthcare Industry WilmerHale The Department of Justice Antitrust Division (DOJ) recently withdrew three sets of policy statements regarding the US antitrust agencies' enforcement approach to conduct in the healthcare industry.