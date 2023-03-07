United States:
Holland & Knight Health Dose: February 28, 2023
07 March 2023
Holland & Knight
Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly
dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders
abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health
sector.
This week's topics include:
- PAHPA Reauthorization RFI: Responses Due in Two Weeks
- Capitol Hill's Push for PBM Reform
- DEA Releases Proposed Rule to Scale Back COVID-Era Telehealth
Policies
- BPCI Advanced Model 2024 Application Portal Open
- PHE Expiration
Read the full Health Dose
