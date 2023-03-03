Welcome to the fourth installment of Arnold & Porter's Virtual and Digital Health Digest. This edition primarily covers January 2023 highlights across the virtual and digital health space. This digest focuses on key virtual and digital health and telehealth-related developments in the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union in the healthcare, regulatory, intellectual property, and privacy spaces.

In this issue, you will find the following:

US News

FDA Regulatory Updates

Healthcare Fraud and Abuse Updates

Provider Reimbursement Updates

Privacy Updates

EU and UK News

Regulatory Updates

Privacy Updates

Reimbursement Updates

Product Liability Updates

Intellectual Property Updates

Since going to press with this edition, the DEA announced pending publication of a proposed rule addressing permanent regulatory telemedicine flexibilities associated with prescribing Schedules III and IV drugs. The full text of the proposals may be found here and here. Stay tuned for more information in our next edition.

