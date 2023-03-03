Driving Tomorrow's Advances in the Health Care and Life Sciences Ecosystems

Foley is primed to strategically advise health care and life sciences companies through every step of their journey and all stages of their lifecycle. Companies in this space require experience and resources to navigate rapidly accelerating digital technologies and shifting regulatory and IP environments that complicate the development of new tests, treatments, and business models. We provide business and legal solutions so you remain competitive in a constantly evolving market.

Our more than 200 dedicated health care and life sciences attorneys in 25 offices across the country help our clients grow, empowering their business strategies and operating models to position them for success today and in the future. We recognize that speed matters in this evolving space where new legal challenges emerge daily. Foley excels at marshaling rapid-response teams to address clients' needs quickly. Whether reacting to a data breach or facing a government investigation, we organize teams swiftly from offices across the United States to create tailored solutions that address your most pressing issues.

Foley is the preeminent law firm for telemedicine and digital health, health care providers and payors, academic medical centers, entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, laboratories, clinical research organizations, behavioral health and home health providers, and investors in the industry. We offer the full scope of legal services and provide turnkey solutions that bring to the table deep knowledge and experience in all facets of transactions, regulatory and compliance, data intelligence, IP, privacy and cybersecurity, and licensing and collaborating agreements. With deep regulatory experience coupled with a national transaction backbone, Foley delivers a one-stop solution for companies and investors. We have decades of in-house experience at health care providers and vendors, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, as well as key state and federal government agencies. Our lawyers have been deeply immersed in these industries, acquiring substantial technical and scientific knowledge through graduate degrees and ongoing training that enables us to provide forward-looking, practical solutions.

Table of Contents

