At the beginning of the Covid pandemic, legislation ensured that Medicaid beneficiaries would remain enrolled until the public health emergency ended. What will happen now that the Biden administration has announced that it will end in May 2023?

Foley Hoag Associate Alexander Somodevilla and authors from the Milken Institute of Public Health at The George Washington University and the Commonwealth Fund outline the challenges ahead in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Read the full article, "Unwinding Continuous Medicaid Enrollment," here (subscription required).

