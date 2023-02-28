Health Leads is an innovation hub that seeks to unearth and address the deep societal roots of racial inequity that impact health. Founded in 1996, Health Leads works with communities to create innovative, equity-anchored solutions and processes at the intersection of healthcare, social services, public health and essential needs. To bridge the gap between national and hyper-local health equity efforts, Health Leads is growing a robust network of partners at every level, including national funders, local charities, community-based organizations, public health institutions and more.

Sitution

Although the task of developing a partnership strategy initially seemed straightforward, the project proved to need economic and communications expertise. To reach more individuals, Health Leads partnered with FTI Consulting's Health Solutions and Center for Healthcare Economics teams, as well as professionals from the Strategic Communications segment, to develop its strategy on how to build national partnerships.

Our Role

FTI Consulting reviewed Health Leads' current strategy relating to its partnership opportunities and evaluated and ranked each current partnership by providing them with a score.

The team held interviews with healthcare professionals to understand what their organizations do, as well as the challenges they experience.

This information enabled FTI Consulting to develop a list of key characteristics in evaluating partners who would complement and support Health Leads' vision and mission.

"Today, Health Leads has a thriving network of passionate healthcare providers and partners who are learning together to deliver meaningful solutions to their communities. It was a pleasure to work with a cross-segment and all-women team at FTI Consulting to support this leading national nonprofit whose mission is to eliminate health disparities by helping them build this important network of partnerships." — Lisa O'Connor,Senior Managing Director, Health Solutions

Our Impact

The team contributed more than 300 pro bono hours developing a partnership strategy for Health Leads.

FTI Consulting successfully identified key characteristics for Health Leads to utilize when evaluating potential partners.

FTI Consulting delivered a list of target organizations for Health Leads in its quest to discover key partners.

