The New York State Office of the Medicaid Inspector General (OMIG) recently published comprehensive guidance related to provider compliance programs, voluntary self-disclosures and Medicaid managed care fraud, waste and abuse. We will discuss the guidance, as well as recent changes to the New York State compliance program regulations and potential penalties for non-compliance. We will also discuss OMIG's self-disclosure guidance for refunding Medicaid overpayments, including the potential False Claims Act implications of failing to refund overpayments in a timely manner.

Presented By:

Lourdes Martinez, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Greg Smith, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Carmen Jule, Special Counsel, Sheppard Mullin

, Special Counsel, Sheppard Mullin Jessica Sonpal, Special Counsel, Sheppard Mullin

