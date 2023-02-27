Montana's Medicaid program provides low-income Montanans-including children, seniors, the disabled and the medically needy-access to health care services that support their health and well-being. In 2022, Medicaid provided coverage to more than one in four Montanans. As the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Montana Medicaid has been a critical health care safety net for individuals who may have delayed care during the public health emergency, and for those who are facing acute mental health and substance use needs.

In "Medicaid in Montana: How Medicaid Impacts Montana's State Budget, Economy, and Health," the third annual report commissioned by the Montana Healthcare Foundation and produced in partnership with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, Manatt Health provides foundational information and statistics about the Medicaid program, including the populations it serves, their health care needs and their medical costs.

The report also highlights the role Medicaid expansion has played in providing a source of health care coverage for many previously uninsured Montanans, and the positive impact that expansion has had on health care costs and the local economy as new federal dollars are brought into the state. This year's report also focuses on the key role Medicaid plays in supporting access to mental health care and substance use disorder treatment.

To download the full report, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.