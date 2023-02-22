Charles S. Price has authored an article in Arizona Attorney Magazine "Control: The Illusion and the Reality." Charles discusses the illusion of total control that is fostered by professional training and experience, and how to overcome it in the interest of mental health and life balance. Charles states, "I spent years after law school chasing that image of total competence and total control and berating myself mercilessly when something went wrong. I was misinterpreting the messages my profession was sending me." To read the article, click here. The Arizona Attorney Magazine article is an excerpt from Charles's book, Rewiring the White Collar Mind: Transcending Professional Training to Achieve True Life Balance and Contentment. The book will launch on March 28, 2023 and will be available for free Kindle download on that date and for several days thereafter.

