Foley & Lardner LLP Senior Counsel Sunny Levine is interviewed on the latest episode of Podnosis, Fierce Healthcare's weekly podcast covering the biggest trends in health care, discussing what telemedicine companies – in particular telepsychiatry firms – will face with the looming end of the federal public health emergency.

Levine explains that many of the telehealth flexibilities that became popular with both patients and clinicians during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire when the public health emergency (PHE) ends. After three years of operating under these waivers, without any regulatory changes, remote care will roll back to pre-pandemic standards, significantly hurting access to key medications. This abrupt ending to them could cause significant disruption to telemedicine providers and the patients who depend on their care, a concern referred to as the "Telehealth Cliff."

The full episode, "Health Record Errors and Postpandemic Telepsychiatry," can be found on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

