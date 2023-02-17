This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; HRSA Audit Process; Medicare Payment Cuts

Where Things Stand:

In one contract pharmacy case, the court ordered a stay pending the D.C. Circuit Court's ultimate decision in Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. v. Johnson and United Therapeutics Corp. v. Johnson.

The 340B Covered Entity plaintiff in one case asked that the court take specific discovery actions with respect to its challenge of the definition of "patient."

Six Medicare payment cut cases were ordered stayed until May 19, 2023, pending a decision in AHA v. Becerra regarding remedies.

In three Medicare payment cut cases, the district court judge has signaled her inclination to transfer the cases to the judge handling most other Medicare payment cut cases, and has asked for the parties to enter any objections to a transfer.

