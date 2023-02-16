Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • The Final PHE Renewal
  • President Joe Biden Delivers State of the Union
  • Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Bipartisan Bills to Lower Prescription Drug Costs
  • Senate Finance Health Subcommittee Chair Announced
  • Court Vacates Provisions of No Surprises Act Final Rule
  • CMS and OIG Issue Guidance on Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

Read the full Health Dose »

