Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- The Final PHE Renewal
- President Joe Biden Delivers State of the Union
- Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Bipartisan Bills to Lower Prescription Drug Costs
- Senate Finance Health Subcommittee Chair Announced
- Court Vacates Provisions of No Surprises Act Final Rule
- CMS and OIG Issue Guidance on Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.