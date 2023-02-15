An evenly split number of state attorneys general have picked sides in a legal battle taking place in federal court in the Northern District of Texas where Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, et al., v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration, et al., 2:22-CV-00223 (U.S.D.C. Northern Dist. Texas, before J. Matthew Kacsmaryk) is seeking to have the FDA withdraw its 23-year-old approval of the abortion medication known as mifepristone (used with misoprostol). In fact, 22 Republican Attorneys General have filed an amicus brief in support of the challenge against the FDA and 22 Democratic Attorneys General filed an amicus brief in support of the FDA arguing that removal of FDA approval of mifepristone will have devastating consequences and result in more abortions occurring later in pregnancy.

