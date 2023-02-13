ARTICLE

In 2022, we saw significant action by regulators, plaintiffs, and consumer watchdogs against healthcare entities and vendors with web-tracking technologies deployed across their websites and mobile applications. These technologies may have been deployed by the organization, contractors, or via code of other third party technology companies.

HHS has recently published guidance on how to comply with HIPAA in today's technological environment, including the use of tracking technologies. Please join us to discuss what you need to know about this guidance, current implications, and legal and technical considerations.

Who should join: healthcare practices, hospitals, nursing homes, payors, telehealth entities, as well as business associates and vendors of healthcare entities, privacy and security officers, general counsels, contracting managers, and advertising and digital marketing firms.

