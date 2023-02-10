n a follow up to the FTC's Mobile Health Best Practices Guide published in December 2022, the FTC has now launched a Mobile Health App Interactive Tool. The tool is intended to assist developers in navigating the various laws and regulations that a health app may encounter. Given OCR's recent bulletin on pixels and cookies and the FTC's recent enforcement action related to healthcare advertising, digital health companies should heed the warning signs and audit their data collection and use practices immediately!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.