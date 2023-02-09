Holland & Knight Health Doseis an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • President Biden to Release Budget on March 9
  • Energy and Commerce Committee Addresses the Use of QALYs
  • Wyden Presses CMS for Details on Drug Pricing Law Implementation
  • COVID-19 Emergency Declarations End on May 11
  • CMS Releases Advance Notice of Methodological Changes For 2024 MA, Part D Payment Policies
  • FTC Signals Increased Enforcement for Unauthorized Health Data Sharing
  • CMS Releases Guidance on Changes to Medicaid Continuous Enrollment Requirement
  • 340B Contract Pharmacy Limits

