Holland & Knight Health Doseis an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- President Biden to Release Budget on March 9
- Energy and Commerce Committee Addresses the Use of QALYs
- Wyden Presses CMS for Details on Drug Pricing Law Implementation
- COVID-19 Emergency Declarations End on May 11
- CMS Releases Advance Notice of Methodological Changes For 2024 MA, Part D Payment Policies
- FTC Signals Increased Enforcement for Unauthorized Health Data Sharing
- CMS Releases Guidance on Changes to Medicaid Continuous Enrollment Requirement
- 340B Contract Pharmacy Limits
