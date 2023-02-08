In honor of MLK Day 2023, Buchanan recently hosted a webinar "Social Justice in Healthcare: Addressing Health Disparities and Unequal Access." The program featured Manoj K. Raghunandanan, President Global Self Care and Consumer Experience Organization (CxO), Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health; Squire Servance, Founder & Managing Partner, Syridex Bio; and Sharon Small, Director, Pharma Counsel, Market Access, Novartis.

Our panelists discussed the systemic health disparities prevalent in our country, how these inequalities are often directly linked to one's socioeconomic status, and how we can influence policies and legislation to advance health equity across the nation.

The conversation was moderated by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney.

View the webinar here or below.

