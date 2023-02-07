The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued updated poverty income guidelines for 2023 to account for 2022's increase in prices as measured by the Consumer Price Index. Several federal programs use the poverty guidelines as an eligibility criterion.

As in prior years, the 2023 guidelines "are roughly equal to the poverty thresholds for the calendar year 2022 which the Census Bureau expects to publish in final form in September 2023," HHS said. As an example, the 2023 poverty guidelines for the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia (DC) are $14,580 annually for a household of one person and $19,720 for a household of two. For families/households with more than eight persons, the guidelines add $5,140 for each additional person. The Alaska and Hawaii guidelines differ from those for the 48 contiguous states and DC.

Details:

Annual Update of the HHS Poverty Guidelines, 88 Fed. Reg. 3424 (Jan. 19, 2023). https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-01-19/pdf/2023-00885.pdf

