Catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, many behavioral health care providers implemented telehealth services to augment existing partial hospitalization programs (PHPs) and intensive outpatient programs (IOPs). Research shows that the use of telehealth improved access to care and optimized the reach of existing personnel.

Further, the initial findings of several NABH members indicate that relative to in-person services, telehealth delivery of care produced similar or better outcomes for PHP and IOP patients.

In a report commissioned by the NABH Education and Research Foundation, "Telehealth Is Effectively Augmenting Traditional Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient Programs," Manatt Health discusses the impact of regulatory flexibilities on telehealth PHP and IOP services, emerging research findings on telehealth PHPs and IOPs, and recommendations for policymakers.

To read the full report, click here.

