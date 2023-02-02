Holland & Knight Health Doseis an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • COVID-19 Emergency Declarations End on May 11, 2023
  • House to Vote on Scaling Back COVID-19 Precautions
  • Committee Rosters Are Taking Shape
  • Conservative Push to Do Away with Income Tax and the IRS
  • HHS Releases Report on Insulin Cost Savings
  • Remote Monitoring Services Under Coverage Review
  • CMS to Crack Down on Medicare Advantage Audits
  • MACPAC Votes To Recommend Congress Let States Restrict Drug Coverage

