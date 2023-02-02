Holland & Knight Health Doseis an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- COVID-19 Emergency Declarations End on May 11, 2023
- House to Vote on Scaling Back COVID-19 Precautions
- Committee Rosters Are Taking Shape
- Conservative Push to Do Away with Income Tax and the IRS
- HHS Releases Report on Insulin Cost Savings
- Remote Monitoring Services Under Coverage Review
- CMS to Crack Down on Medicare Advantage Audits
- MACPAC Votes To Recommend Congress Let States Restrict Drug Coverage
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.