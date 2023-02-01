ARTICLE

Valuation is a complex process that requires a skillful blend of fundamental analysis, industry experience and sound judgment. FTI's Health Solutions Valuation Services team provides the expertise that establishes a conclusion that is both defensible and actionable.

Valuation Services Professionals

FTI Consulting's Health Solutions Valuation Services professionals bring a combination of education, training and industry expertise to every healthcare valuation engagement. Our team includes years of industry insight and experience, and our valuation professionals understand the nuances of conducting valuations within the context of the Stark Law (Physician Self-Referral Law) and Anti-Kickback Statute. Our credentialed experts include ASAs, CVAs, CPAs, CFAs, and MBAs.

Spectrum of Valuation Services

Our professionals have provided valuation services to some of the largest for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare systems across the country, in addition to the “who's who” of players within the life sciences industry. In addition, we have worked with many of the nation's leading law firms on regulatory, transaction and litigation matters.

Our valuation team offers a broad range of valuation services designed to assist our clients on issues related to regulatory compliance, transaction planning, strategic planning, tax compliance, financial reporting, and litigation and/or arbitration support.

Representative Services

Business Valuation Hospitals & Health Systems

Physician Practices

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Cancer, Radiation & Oncology Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers & Labs

Dialysis Centers

Home Health and Hospice Companies

(Specialty) Pharmacies

Physical Therapy Centers

Urgent Care Centers

Health Plans, IPAs, and other Managed Care Organizations

Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)







Physician Compensation Clinical Services

Medical Directorships & Physician Executives

Call Coverage Services

Hospital-Based Coverage Arrangements

Collections Guarantees & Subsidies

Telemedicine Services

Consulting Arrangements

Speaking Engagement/Key Opinion Leader Services

Co-Management Agreements

Shared Savings Agreements

Professional Interpretation Arrangements

Management & Other Service Agreements Comprehensive Management Services Agreements (MSAs)

Billing & Collection

Medical Office Timeshares

Service line Co-Management

Intangible Asset Valuation Opinions Certificate of Need (CON)

Tradename/brand

Non-Compete

Life Sciences

Compensation payable in connection with clinical research design and patient enrollment

HUB pharmacy services provided to manufacturer to increase refill compliance

Royalty payments associated with design of IP for orthopedic medical devices

Clinical trial support services

EHR, practice management, and revenue cycle management software

Specimen preparation services

Case Study Retrospective FMV Compensation Assessment for 275+ Multispecialty Physician Enterprise Our Role FTI analyzed, normalized, and benchmarked compensation, productivity, and professional collections for each of the physicians against industry surveys, identifying “outlier” physicians for further “deep dive” analysis. The “deep dive” analysis incorporated numerous additional methodologies within the Market and Cost Approaches to assess both clinical and administrative compensation in order to benchmark Total Cash Compensation. In addition, FTI reviewed current compensation policies and provided recommendations to ensure that plans complied with applicable FMV and commercial reasonableness standards. Our Impact We issued an expert report related to historical physician compensation, identified potential compliance risks, and laid the foundation to re-design the compensation program

