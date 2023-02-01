Valuation is a complex process that requires a skillful blend of fundamental analysis, industry experience and sound judgment. FTI's Health Solutions Valuation Services team provides the expertise that establishes a conclusion that is both defensible and actionable.
Valuation Services Professionals
FTI Consulting's Health Solutions Valuation Services professionals bring a combination of education, training and industry expertise to every healthcare valuation engagement. Our team includes years of industry insight and experience, and our valuation professionals understand the nuances of conducting valuations within the context of the Stark Law (Physician Self-Referral Law) and Anti-Kickback Statute. Our credentialed experts include ASAs, CVAs, CPAs, CFAs, and MBAs.
Spectrum of Valuation Services
Our professionals have provided valuation services to some of the largest for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare systems across the country, in addition to the “who's who” of players within the life sciences industry. In addition, we have worked with many of the nation's leading law firms on regulatory, transaction and litigation matters.
Our valuation team offers a broad range of valuation services designed to assist our clients on issues related to regulatory compliance, transaction planning, strategic planning, tax compliance, financial reporting, and litigation and/or arbitration support.
Representative Services
Business Valuation
- Hospitals & Health Systems
- Physician Practices
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
- Cancer, Radiation & Oncology Centers
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers & Labs
- Dialysis Centers
- Home Health and Hospice Companies
- (Specialty) Pharmacies
- Physical Therapy Centers
- Urgent Care Centers
- Health Plans, IPAs, and other Managed Care Organizations
- Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)
Physician Compensation
- Clinical Services
- Medical Directorships & Physician Executives
- Call Coverage Services
- Hospital-Based Coverage Arrangements
- Collections Guarantees & Subsidies
- Telemedicine Services
- Consulting Arrangements
- Speaking Engagement/Key Opinion Leader Services
- Co-Management Agreements
- Shared Savings Agreements
- Professional Interpretation Arrangements
Management & Other Service Agreements
- Comprehensive Management Services Agreements (MSAs)
- Billing & Collection
- Medical Office Timeshares
- Service line Co-Management
Intangible Asset Valuation Opinions
- Certificate of Need (CON)
- Tradename/brand
- Non-Compete
Life Sciences
- Compensation payable in connection with clinical research design and patient enrollment
- HUB pharmacy services provided to manufacturer to increase refill compliance
- Royalty payments associated with design of IP for orthopedic medical devices
- Clinical trial support services
- EHR, practice management, and revenue cycle management software
- Specimen preparation services
Case Study
Retrospective FMV Compensation Assessment for 275+ Multispecialty Physician Enterprise
Our Role
FTI analyzed, normalized, and benchmarked compensation, productivity, and professional collections for each of the physicians against industry surveys, identifying “outlier” physicians for further “deep dive” analysis. The “deep dive” analysis incorporated numerous additional methodologies within the Market and Cost Approaches to assess both clinical and administrative compensation in order to benchmark Total Cash Compensation. In addition, FTI reviewed current compensation policies and provided recommendations to ensure that plans complied with applicable FMV and commercial reasonableness standards.
Our Impact
We issued an expert report related to historical physician compensation, identified potential compliance risks, and laid the foundation to re-design the compensation program
