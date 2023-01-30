self

Health Care Beat · Antitrust Enforcement of Employment Agreements

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Episode 33: Antitrust Enforcement of Employment Agreements

On this episode of Health Care Beat, host Chris DeMeo is joined by Kristine Argentine, partner in Seyfarth's Chicago office and chair of the firm's Commercial Consumer Class Action Defense group. Their discussion focusses on a string of recent cases involving the pursuit of employers across the health care industry (and others) for labor-related antitrust violations. Kristine also provides insight on how businesses can protect their investments in personnel, while successfully mitigating the threat of criminal prosecution.

