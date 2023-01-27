self Governing Health Podcast · The Impact of ESG Principles in Healthcare Governance

How, if at all, do ESG principles affect the healthcare sector in general and the not-for-profit sector in particular? 2022 has demonstrated how ESG is being incorporated into healthcare, and it is critical that the entire organizational leadership team, not just the CFO, finance team or other senior executive leaders, as well as the board, understand the scope of this new approach. To gain a greater understanding of the vast implications of Moody's new ESG scoring system, Michael Peregrine is joined by Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Daniel Steingart, and Eva Bogaty, Associate Managing Director, Non-for-profit Healthcare Group at Moody's. Together they discuss the significant business case underscoring the importance of a focus on ESG scores in the healthcare industry, including:

An overview of Moody's ESG scoring and history.

The message behind a low ESG score.

The correlation between ESG score and the general credit rating process.

Overall governance considerations of a healthcare organization.

ESG scoring focuses on measuring risk, not social good.

Five sub-factors that are considered in scoring for environmental and social issues.

Extreme highs and lows in governance scoring.

Key notable trends in preliminary scoring.

