Provider Licensing

Telehealth Definitions

Telehealth Service Expansion

A closer look:

Finalized: 1

New Jersey finalized a seven-year extension to existing rules that were set to expire on January 15, 2023. These rules, in part, allow for flexibility for out of state speech pathologist and audiologists to obtain a license without an examination.

Proposed: 13

Highlights for the Industry:

States continue to propose bills and regulations that would align telehealth definitions and licensing standards across provider type. The rules Maryland proposed in December seek to standardize language around telehealth across five different provider types. The South Dakota bill similarly seeks to replace outdated language relating to speech pathologists providing telehealth with standardized references. This would seem to indicate that with expanded adoption of telehealth regulations, states are now adjusting outdated language to create more streamlined standards.

The Wyoming Senate has moved forward on a bill to adopt professional counseling compact and Psychological Interjurisdictional Compact requirements, showing that tele-behavioral health continues to be a focus for states. Wyoming is one of eight states with active bills pending in state legislatures considering enrolling in the Psychological Interjurisdictional Compact (Psypact). Greater enrollment and adoption of licensing compacts creates a more standardized process for providers to quickly obtain licensure in many states, being able to provider care across state lines, a problem that has faced multi-state care.

