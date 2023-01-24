United States:
Preparing For 2023: Nursing Homes Brace For Reforms And Heightened Government Scrutiny (Podcast)
Please join our experienced attorneys for an informative and
lively discussion on a variety of timely topics, including:
- Update on President Biden's Nursing Home Reforms
- National Implications of NYS Attorney General Cases against
Nursing Homes
- False Claims Act Update
