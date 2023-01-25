Welcome to the third installment of Arnold & Porter's Virtual and Digital Health Digest. This edition primarily covers December 2022 highlights across the virtual and digital health space. This digest focuses on key virtual and digital health and telehealth-related developments in the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union in the healthcare, regulatory, privacy, and corporate transactions space.
In this issue:
US News
- FDA Regulatory Updates
- Healthcare Fraud and Abuse Updates
- Provider Reimbursement Updates
- Privacy Updates
EU and UK News
- Regulatory Updates
- Privacy and Cybersecurity Updates
- Telehealth Updates
- Reimbursement Updates
- Antitrust/Competition and Foreign Investment
Click here for additional issues of the Virtual and Digital Health Digest
Click here to opt into our mailing list for future issues of the Virtual and Digital Health Digest
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.