This week, Celltrion obtained full label approval from Health Canada to sell Vegzelma (CT-P16), a bevacizumab biosimilar indicated for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, primary peritoneal cancer, and glioblastoma. Celltrion has secured sales licenses for Vegzelma in 35 countries, including Korea, Europe, U.K., and Japan.

