Celltrion Obtains Canadian Approval To Sell Bevacizumab Biosimilar
20 January 2023
Goodwin Procter LLP
This week, Celltrion obtained full label approval from
Health Canada to sell Vegzelma (CT-P16), a bevacizumab biosimilar
indicated for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer,
non-small cell lung cancer, epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian
tube cancer, primary peritoneal cancer, and glioblastoma. Celltrion
has secured sales licenses for Vegzelma in 35 countries, including
Korea, Europe, U.K., and Japan.
