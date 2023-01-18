ARTICLE

Over the past 50-plus years, there have been enormous advances in understanding the mechanisms that cause blood cancer. As a result, new and groundbreaking treatments have led to significantly improved overall blood cancer survival rates, which in some cases have more than doubled over the past 50 years.

Patients' odds of surviving blood cancer often hinge on their ability to access specialists who can evaluate, diagnose and treat them with optimal treatments as quickly as possible. But too often, patients encounter roadblocks that prevent them from accessing the best care and, in some cases, benefiting from incredible advancements. Accessing medically necessary and high-quality blood cancer care in the United States is a process that remains overly complex and contingent on factors that are steeped in systemic, socioeconomic and racial disparities.

In "Vital Access: How Policymakers Can Streamline the Cancer Care Journey," a report prepared in partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Manatt Health offers recommendations for state and federal policymakers to consider as they work toward developing insurance regulations that advance a more equitable system of care—one that enables patients with blood cancer to access appropriate treatment and that maximizes the potential for long-term survival.

