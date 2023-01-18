ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed Medicare and Medicaid health care service delivery. As stakeholders prepare for the eventual end of the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE), federal and state policymakers will need to determine the path forward for the Medicare and Medicaid flexibilities that were implemented in response to the immediate needs of the pandemic.

The SCAN Foundation supported Manatt Health and several other organizations in engaging diverse stakeholders and subject matter experts to discuss the future of 21 selected PHE flexibilities that best advance person-centered and equitable care. The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Flexibilities Working Group contributed to the release of this Roadmap for Policymakers, titled "Leveraging COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Flexibilities to Advance Person-Centered Care for Older Adults and People with Complex Care Needs."

The resource provides guidance for federal and state leaders in their decision-making on which Medicare and Medicaid COVID-19 PHE flexibilities may be worth continuing on a permanent basis.

To read the full Roadmap, click here.

Prepared for The SCAN Foundation, with additional support from Alliance for Health Policy, ATI Advisory and Health Management Associates

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.