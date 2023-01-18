ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We have entered an era of digitally enabled care—fully integrated in-person and virtual care models that hybridize care delivery based on clinical appropriateness and other factors, such as convenience and cost. The evolution toward digitally enabled care, explored within the AMA's Return on Health report, is transforming how health care will be accessed, provided, managed and paid for in the decades ahead.

Yet in the past ten years, we have made minimal progress in addressing ongoing health care challenges of access, quality, outcomes, affordability and equity, even with the introduction of promising new digital health tools. This chasm between the transformative potential of digital health and the reality of its impact today is the "digital health disconnect."

Bridging the digital health disconnect will take time, resources, policy redesign, and a commitment by all stakeholders to build care models and companies differently than we have in the past. "Closing the Digital Health Disconnect: A Blueprint for Optimizing Digitally Enabled Care," a report jointly developed by the AMA and Manatt Health, explores the digital health disconnect and outlines foundational pillars for health care stakeholders to address it.

To download the full report, click here.

In collaboration with the American Medical Association (AMA)

Originally published 11.14.22

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.