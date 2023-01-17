Key Takeaways:

The FDA has finalized a rule permitting abortion pills to be sold at certified retail pharmacies.

Mifeprex and its approved generic can now be dispensed by certified pharmacies or by or under the supervision of a certified prescriber.

On Jan. 3, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a rule allowing more retail pharmacies to dispense abortion pills upon completion of a certification process. The FDA finalized the changes after reviewing supplemental applications from manufacturers of the drug mifepristone requesting modification of the Mifepristone Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program. Under the modified Mifepristone REMS Program, Mifeprex and its approved generic can be dispensed by certified pharmacies or by or under the supervision of a certified prescriber. The Mifepristone REMS Program continues to require the Patient Agreement Form and certification of healthcare providers who prescribe mifepristone.

The FDA first approved mifepristone in 2000 to terminate pregnancies of up to seven weeks' gestation and in 2016 extended this to 10 weeks' gestation. Mifepristone blocks the hormone progesterone, which is needed for a pregnancy to continue. Mifepristone, when used together with another medicine called misoprostol, is used to end a pregnancy through 10 weeks' gestation (70 days or less since the first day of the last menstrual period).

The submitted REMS modification documents and materials are available on the FDA website linked here and more information regarding mifepristone can be found on the FDA Q&A webpage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.