United States:
Mintz Health Law: What We Are Grateful For (Podacst)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Mintz Health Law team celebrates the start of 2023 by
sharing what they are grateful for as they look back on a year of
client service, mentorship, and working together as a team.
SUBSCRIBE TO
VIEWPOINTS
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States
The Healthcare Horizon: 7 Trends To Watch In 2023
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
The healthcare industry is never static. From new innovations to ever-changing regulations, the landscape of this space is always different year to year. In 2022, we saw a reset following two years of significant hardships for hospitals and health systems brought on by the pandemic.
Good Faith Estimate Extension And HIPAA Update
Riker Danzig LLP
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") recently announced in an FAQ that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS") is extending enforcement discretion, pending future...