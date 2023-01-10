Illinois State Representative La Shawn K. Ford (D) appears to have prefiled the Illinois Compassionate Use and Research of Entheogens Act ("Illinois CURE Act") on December 5, 2022. The CURE Act currently stands to be introduced as House Bill 00001. The publically available "Bill Summary" for the IL CURE Act can be found here.

If passed, the Illinois CURE Act legalizes and regulates the provision of psilocybin and psilocybin services in Illinois. Further, the Bill Summary specifically provides that the Illinois Department of Public Health ("IDPH") "shall begin receiving applications for the licensing of persons to manufacture or test psilocybin products, operate service centers, or facilitate psilocybin services."

According to the Bill Summary, the Illinois CURE Act also does the following:

Establishes the Illinois Psilocybin Advisory Board to advise and make recommendations to the IDPH regarding the provision of psilocybin and psilocybin services;

Expunges specified records concerning the possession of psilocybin and psilocin;

Removes psilocybin and psilocin from the list of Schedule I controlled substances;

Provides provisions concerning rulemaking, taxes, fees, zoning, labeling, and penalties;

Preempts home rule powers;

Creates the Psilocybin Control and Regulation Fund and the Illinois Psilocybin Fund and makes conforming changes in the State Finance Act;

Requires the Department of Agriculture, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, and the Department of Revenue to perform specified duties; and

Amends aspect of Illinois tax related to the legislation.

The Illinois General Assembly convenes its regular session on January 11, 2023. Further updates will be provided regarding the full text of the legislation when available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.