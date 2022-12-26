United States:
Health Care Beat Episode 32 – Get To Know Our Co-hosts: Chris DeMeo And Heather Claus (Podcast)
26 December 2022
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's
cross-disciplinary health care team. Each Beat will focus on key
industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways
for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will
provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a
variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought
leaders in this space.
Episode 32 – Get to Know Our Co-hosts: Chris
DeMeo and Heather Claus
On this episode of Health Care Beat, we learn more about
co-hosts Chris DeMeo and Heather Claus, as they share their
backgrounds, experience in health law, and insights on top legal
issues and trends facing the health care industry.
