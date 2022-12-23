This webinar is the fourth in Foley Hoag's continuing series on federal litigation that will inform and, in some cases, determine healthcare policy. Our panel of healthcare leaders examined issues before the Supreme Court and other federal courts that could have a dramatic effect across the healthcare sector, including:
- the rights of Medicaid beneficiaries and providers to sue state officials violating rights provided under the Medicaid program
- the government's authority to dismiss a False Claims Act suit after initially declining to proceed with the action
- the scope of protections against sex discrimination in the Affordable Care Act
- HRSA's authority to force drug companies to provide 340B discount pricing to contract pharmacies
- EMTALA protections for emergency abortion care
- the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act's preventive services mandates
Download presentation materials here.
Speakers
- Kristyn Bunce DeFilipp, Partner, Co-Chair, Litigation Department, Foley Hoag LLP
- Ross Margulies, Partner, Foley Hoag LLP
- Andrew London, Associate, Foley Hoag LLP
