ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

This webinar is the fourth in Foley Hoag's continuing series on federal litigation that will inform and, in some cases, determine healthcare policy. Our panel of healthcare leaders examined issues before the Supreme Court and other federal courts that could have a dramatic effect across the healthcare sector, including:

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States

An Overhaul For Medicare's Pay Transformation Program McDermott Will & Emery The Biden administration recently finalized an overhaul of an initiative known as the Medicare Shared Savings Program that seeks to pay health providers based on patient outcomes instead of the number...

HHS Offers HIPAA Guidance On Online Tracking Technologies Holland & Knight For years, patients and healthcare companies have been wrestling with privacy issues relating to cookies, pixels and other tracking technologies.

AMA And Other Physician Groups Request Wisconsin Supreme Court To Uphold Decision In Ivermectin Treatment Dispute Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP There have been many lawsuits filed around the country in which trial courts have ordered hospitals to grant emergency clinical privileges to existing and non-medical staff members in order to treat COVID patients with Ivermectin.

Learnings From Recent Physician Practice Private Equity Transactions Foley & Lardner As deal lawyers we, at Foley, continue to see high volumes of health care private equity (PE) backed platform transactions. While the number of deals in the space is down, year over year...

Cheese Please – The REAL Kind! Seyfarth Shaw LLP Advertisers took home a win on one of the latest consumer class actions to make you scratch you head and ask "REALly?"