Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Congress This Week: Federal Funding Cliff Fast Approaching; Another Short-Term CR Looks Increasingly Likely
- Congressional Lawmakers Try to Drum Up Support to Stop Medicare Physician Cuts
- Democratic Leadership Elections, Sinema Party Switch
- CMS Issues Proposed Rule on Prior Authorization
- Proposed FDA Rule Would Align Annual Safety Reporting with International Standards
- ARPA-H Director Predicts Programs to Start Rolling Out in Q3 2023
- Quick Shots
