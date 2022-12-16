Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Congress This Week: Federal Funding Cliff Fast Approaching; Another Short-Term CR Looks Increasingly Likely

Congressional Lawmakers Try to Drum Up Support to Stop Medicare Physician Cuts

Democratic Leadership Elections, Sinema Party Switch

CMS Issues Proposed Rule on Prior Authorization

Proposed FDA Rule Would Align Annual Safety Reporting with International Standards

ARPA-H Director Predicts Programs to Start Rolling Out in Q3 2023

Quick Shots

