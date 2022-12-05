- On November 24, 2022, Health Canada updated the Table of Reference Amounts for Food based on new consumption data and market trends, and to address gaps in certain food categories.
- In particular, the update (1) modifies or adds new reference amount categories and product examples, (2) provides additional instructions for the serving of stated size declaration for different food formats, and (3) for foods requiring further preparation, adds a serving of stated size declaration based on instructions for the amount to make the reference amount of the food.
- The reference amounts in the table are used in a variety of regulatory determinations, including determining what constitutes a single-serving prepackaged product and the serving size of multiple-serving pre-packaged products. They are also relevant to nutrient content and health claims and front of package nutrition symbol labeling. The previous version of the table can continue to be used until January 1, 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.