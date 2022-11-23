To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As bankruptcies continue to rise in a wide range of healthcare
verticals including hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other
nursing facilities, labor is presenting as a major culprit. Agency
help costing two to three times that of a regular, full-time
employee is tipping the scales of financial viability. In this
episode of No Suits No Slides, John Frehse and David Gilbertson
tackle the facts, discuss solutions, and get us all thinking about
where we are headed next.
