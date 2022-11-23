ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As bankruptcies continue to rise in a wide range of healthcare verticals including hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other nursing facilities, labor is presenting as a major culprit. Agency help costing two to three times that of a regular, full-time employee is tipping the scales of financial viability. In this episode of No Suits No Slides, John Frehse and David Gilbertson tackle the facts, discuss solutions, and get us all thinking about where we are headed next.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.