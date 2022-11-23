United States:
Healthcare Worker Bonus Program Notice Of Expansion To New Employers And Employee Titles
23 November 2022
Harris Beach
The New York Department of Health (DOH) announced on November
17th that the Healthcare Worker Bonus (HWB) Program was being
expanded to include additional titles and eligible provider types.
For a list of the new qualified employers, new employee titles, and
the expanded vesting periods, please view the DOH HWB Program Expansion Notice.
Qualified employers are directed NOT to submit the employees who
are now eligible under this expansion at this time. DOH advises
there will be a special submission period for employers impacted by
the expansion so they can submit their newly eligible workers. DOH
cautions the special submission period will only be available to
those employers and employees included in the expansion. DOH will
advise of the December submission period in the future.
