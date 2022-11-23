The New York Department of Health (DOH) announced on November 17th that the Healthcare Worker Bonus (HWB) Program was being expanded to include additional titles and eligible provider types. For a list of the new qualified employers, new employee titles, and the expanded vesting periods, please view the DOH HWB Program Expansion Notice.

Qualified employers are directed NOT to submit the employees who are now eligible under this expansion at this time. DOH advises there will be a special submission period for employers impacted by the expansion so they can submit their newly eligible workers. DOH cautions the special submission period will only be available to those employers and employees included in the expansion. DOH will advise of the December submission period in the future.

