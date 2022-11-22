ARTICLE

Last month, healthcare coders saw changes to the ICD-10-CM guidelines that included over 1,100 new diagnoses for FY2023. Further changes are expected for 2023 CPT.

The American Medical Association (AMA), and its editorial panel, have continued to pursue burden-reducing revisions to the codes and guidelines for most Evaluation and Management (E/M) services. These new modifications are intended to make coding and documentation easier for providers so they may focus on providing care to their patients. 2023 CPT will see nearly 400 editorial changes to CPT, including 225 new codes, 75 deletions, and 93 revisions.

Additionally, the 2023 CPT will have a new appendix (Appendix S – Artificial Intelligence Taxonomy for Medical Services and Procedures) which will provide some guidance for classifying various AI-powered medical service applications.

Other new items this year include codes for virtual reality technology in therapy (0770T) and procedural dissociation services (0771T-0777T) in place of anesthesia to assist with reducing pain and anxiety.

This is not an all-inclusive list of CPT changes but does continue to demonstrate the AMA's commitment to reducing the administrative burden by revising the E/M code set and guidelines to simplify the documentation and selection process and addressing advances in medicine with new codes and references. We will provide some updated information for our clients in early 2023.

Source: AMA Press Release. Sep 9, 2022: AMA: New 2023 CPT Code Set Includes Burden-reducing Revision.

