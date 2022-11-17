ARTICLE

Part 4 of our Regulatory Update focuses on vaccine administration, expanding who can prescribe Narcan, among others.

Board of Pharmacy Updates Regulations for Pharmacy-Administered Vaccine

54 N.J.R. 449(a): Prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey Board of Pharmacy ("NJ-BOP") amended regulations governing the administration of government-approved vaccines by pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy externs. The updated regulations amend pharmacy permitting requirements under N.J.A.C. §13:39-4.21, setting training, documentation, and supervision requirements for pharmacy administration of government-approved vaccinations. Additionally, this rule update establishes specific criteria for the administration of influenza vaccines to minors, codified at N.J.A.C. § 13:39-4.21A.

Board of Nursing Ends Moratorium on Practical Nursing Program Applications

54 N.J.R. 500(a): Under this Public Notice, the New Jersey Board of Nursing ("NJ-BON") announced that it began accepting new applications for accreditation from New Jersey practical nursing programs. In 2009, the NJ-BON had ceased processing such applications due to concerns relating to the high volume of new applicants. As of February 4, 2022, the NJ-BON, having determined that the need for the moratorium no longer exists, will again begin processing accreditation applications for practical nursing programs.

DMAHS Updates Participation Standards for Non-Emergency Transport Providers

54 N.J.R. 620(b): The New Jersey Department of Human Services – Division of Medical Assistance and Human Services ("DMAHS") readopted and modified rules relating to independent transportation company participation for non-emergency transportation services under the NJ Medicaid/Family Care program. The rules establish participation standards, including credentialing and billing requirements, building upon DMAHS rules requiring all non-emergency medical transportation services to be provided by the transportation broker under contract with the Department of Human Services. This update modifies multiple subchapters under N.J.A.C. § 10:50-1 et seq . to reflect the updated participation standards.

Board of Dentistry Permits Limited Prescription of Narcan to Patients Receiving Opiates

54 N.J.R. 1170(b): The New Jersey Board of Dentistry ("NJ-BOD") amended rules regarding the prescription of opioid painkillers to reflect new, limited circumstances in which a patient may also be prescribed an opioid antidote, such as Narcan. The amended regulation provides an update for the term "opioid antidote," and also defines the situations in which the simultaneous prescription of opioid and opioid antidote are appropriate (e.g., a patient with a history of a substance abuse disorder). The updated definitions and amended prescribing standards may be found at N.J.A.C. § 13:30-8.18.

Board of Medical Examiners Adopts Rules for Licensure of Electrologists

54 N.J.R. 1171(a): The New Jersey Board of Medical Examiners ("NJ-BOME") has adopted rules governing the licensure and practice of electrologists and electrology instructors within New Jersey. The newly established regulations, overseen in part by the Electrology Advisory Committee, establish standards for the education and licensure of electrologists within the state as well as standards of care for the practice of electrology. The new regulations, in their entirety, are available at N.J.A.C. § 13:35-12.1 et seq.

Originally published September 19, 2022

