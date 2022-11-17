Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Congress This Week: Back in Session

COVID-19 PHE Expected to Stretch into April 2023

CMS Innovation Center Releases Report on Strategic Refresh

New IDR Entities

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.