In the first episode of this three-part series focusing on health care governance issues, Rob Gerberry, Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, Summa Health, speaks with Michael Peregrine, Partner, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, about the nature and scope of the fiduciary responsibilities facing board members within nonprofit health systems. They discuss standards of conduct, expectations, and the line between governance and management.

Originally Published by AHLA

