United States:
Conversations On Health Care Governance: Duties Of Nonprofit Board Members
17 November 2022
McDermott Will & Emery
In the first episode of this three-part series focusing on
health care governance issues, Rob Gerberry, Senior Vice President
& Chief Legal Officer, Summa Health, speaks with Michael
Peregrine, Partner, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, about the
nature and scope of the fiduciary responsibilities facing board
members within nonprofit health systems. They discuss standards of
conduct, expectations, and the line between governance and
management.
Listen to the first episode here.
Originally Published by AHLA
