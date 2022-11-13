self

The Women in Healthcare Leadership Collaborative (WHLC) continues the WHLC Dobbs Series focused on the far-reaching impact of the recent Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Please join us on November 9th at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT for a virtual fireside chat to discuss the impact of Dobbs and state anti-abortion laws on health equity. We look forward to facilitating a timely discussion on, among other issues: (1) racial disparities in access to obstetrics and related care; (2) lack of trust in the healthcare system as an increasingly significant barrier to care; and (3) the adoption of innovative care delivery models that address health equity post-Dobbs in the context of a shifting legal landscape.

