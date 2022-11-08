During this episode, Bridgette Keller speaks with Bre Hitchen, Regulatory & Operations Counsel at Aledade, Inc., about the most important topics on Bre's mind as she works to support Aledade's business teams with regulatory counsel and compliance advice.



Founded in 2014, Aledade offers a new model of primary care that helps physicians successfully provide value-based care while remaining independent and building strong, impactful relationships with their patients. Aledade has grown rapidly over the last eight years and currently partners with hundreds of practices responsible for nearly 1.7 million patients across the country to support the delivery of seamless, affordable, high-quality care.