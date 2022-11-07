From policy to patients and everything in-between, the health care industry is constantly evolving. Check out this discussion with Eric Tower and Robert Friesen regarding the shifts in society to understand where health care is headed. Robert addresses population health across the world and the United States and what changes he believes would bring significant improvements. Note: This event was hosted in Chicago on September 29, 2022, by the Thompson Coburn Health Care Group.

Here are some highlights from Robert's presentation:

Why has population health failed? Messaging frequency, universality, accessibility, simplicity, consistency, alignment with consumer priorities, and price

Lifestyle levers and drivers: Where we are and where we are headed if changes aren't made

CBC program: Childhood obesity prevention

Reallocation of capital and continuing to invest based on ROI

About the speaker

Robert Friesen is the CEO of PerformInsight LLC. PerformInsight works with for-profit and non-profit clients to develop effective strategies and create operating models that achieve targeted results with greater speed and certainty. They focus on clients in healthcare as well as companies in other industries that are interested in establishing or growing a footprint in healthcare. Their work includes initiatives involving mergers/acquisitions, joint ventures and other partnerships.

