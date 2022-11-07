From policy to patients and everything in-between, the health care industry is constantly evolving. Check out this discussion with Eric Tower, Hector Torres and David Morlock regarding the shifts in society to understand where health care is headed. David and Hector address value based care, what can be done to offset the cost increases and systematic change. Note: This event was hosted in Chicago on September 29, 2022, by the Thompson Coburn Health Care Group.

Here are some highlights from Hector and David's conversation:

The lobbying and political influence on the health care system

A Medicare for all model or a shift to Medicare Advantage plans available to all

How the traditional health care delivery model can begin to adapt and become more sustainable

Behavioral health spending increases and the shift of behavioral health as an extension of primary care

About the speakers

Hector M. Torres is the managing director and co-head of Health Care Investment Banking at FocalPoint Partners. FocalPoint Partners is a diversified, global investment banking enterprise with a strategic focus on the health care industry. Hector joined FocalPoint following nearly 15 years of substantive experience providing investment banking and financial advisory services to healthcare organizations nationwide. Prior to joining FocalPoint, Hector was a principal at ECG Management Consultants, where he was the national practice leader of the firm's Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships practice. Before ECG, Hector was a senior member of the Mergers and Acquisitions practice of Kaufman, Hall & Associates, a fully integrated advisory services platform with a focus on the healthcare services sector. He received his Master of Business Administration degree in finance from the Syracuse University Whitman School of Management, his Juris Doctorate degree from the Syracuse University College of Law, and his Bachelor degree from the University of Central Florida.

Dave Morlock is managing director for Cain Brothers, a preeminent advisory service for health care organizations. Cain Brothers offers a comprehensive range of services and solutions to meet the M&A, financing and strategic needs of health care organizations. Dave runs the firm's health system M&A and advisory practice across the country. He has previous experience as CEO at the University of Toledo Medical Center and CFO at the University of Michigan Health System.

Eric Tower is a partner with Thompson Coburn LLP in Chicago. He advises health care clients on a wide range of business-critical transactional and operational matters. Eric is a former executive and senior in-house counsel for Advocate Health Care, the largest health care system in Illinois, where he spent 16 years serving as a key business counselor and advisor to the system's leadership team and system boards on mergers and acquisitions, fraud and abuse compliance, physician practice acquisitions, financing, litigation, and corporate governance. He led mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures in excess of $15 billion and worked extensively with the system's nationally recognized population health management and managed care initiatives. Eric is unique among health care practitioners for the depth of his experience in government investigations and litigation, including reviews brought by the FTC, CMS, IRS and the Senate Finance Committee. He is skilled at navigating these reviews, interacting with government agencies and effectively responding to government inquiries and actions, including antitrust litigation.

