If you're buying or selling healthcare organizations, our experts can help you optimize value-creation on all technological aspects of IT diligence, mergers, carve-outs and acquisitions.

Our Service Offering Includes Transactional Support Across the M&A Lifecycle

IT Due Diligence

  • Assess IT & Cybersecutiry Capabilities and Maturity
  • Assess Custom Platform Scalability
  • Assess Risks and Provide Mitigation Advice
  • Assess Value-Creation, IPO Readiness and Go-toMarket Alignment
  • Align Diligence to Investment Thesis
  • Identify Opportunities to Cut Costs, Improve Capability and Service Delivery, and Add Enterprise Value

Merger Integration & Carve-outs

  • Define IT Rationalization/ Optimization Opportunities
  • Envision
  • Future-State Design
  • Advise on Vendor and Third-Party Negotiations
  • Develop IT Roadmaps
  • Manage Integration Programs

Buy Side

  • Define Stand-Alone IT Model
  • Advise on Vendor and Third-Party Negotiations
  • Define "Day 1" Separation TSA Plans and Programs
  • Quantify Stand-Alone CapEx and OpEx Models
  • Manage Separation Programs at All Levels

Sell Side

  • Identify Assets
  • Prepare Contracts for Separation
  • Model Post-Transaction CapEx and OpEx Spend
  • Develop and Support Transition Services Agreement (TSA) Plans and Programs
  • Manage Exit and End-State Operations

