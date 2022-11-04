If you're buying or selling healthcare organizations, our experts can help you optimize value-creation on all technological aspects of IT diligence, mergers, carve-outs and acquisitions.
Our Service Offering Includes Transactional Support Across the M&A Lifecycle
IT Due Diligence
- Assess IT & Cybersecutiry Capabilities and Maturity
- Assess Custom Platform Scalability
- Assess Risks and Provide Mitigation Advice
- Assess Value-Creation, IPO Readiness and Go-toMarket Alignment
- Align Diligence to Investment Thesis
- Identify Opportunities to Cut Costs, Improve Capability and Service Delivery, and Add Enterprise Value
Merger Integration & Carve-outs
- Define IT Rationalization/ Optimization Opportunities
- Envision
- Future-State Design
- Advise on Vendor and Third-Party Negotiations
- Develop IT Roadmaps
- Manage Integration Programs
Buy Side
- Define Stand-Alone IT Model
- Advise on Vendor and Third-Party Negotiations
- Define "Day 1" Separation TSA Plans and Programs
- Quantify Stand-Alone CapEx and OpEx Models
- Manage Separation Programs at All Levels
Sell Side
- Identify Assets
- Prepare Contracts for Separation
- Model Post-Transaction CapEx and OpEx Spend
- Develop and Support Transition Services Agreement (TSA) Plans and Programs
- Manage Exit and End-State Operations
