If you're buying or selling healthcare organizations, our experts can help you optimize value-creation on all technological aspects of IT diligence, mergers, carve-outs and acquisitions.

Our Service Offering Includes Transactional Support Across the M&A Lifecycle

IT Due Diligence

Assess IT & Cybersecutiry Capabilities and Maturity

Assess Custom Platform Scalability

Assess Risks and Provide Mitigation Advice

Assess Value-Creation, IPO Readiness and Go-toMarket Alignment

Align Diligence to Investment Thesis

Identify Opportunities to Cut Costs, Improve Capability and Service Delivery, and Add Enterprise Value

Merger Integration & Carve-outs

Define IT Rationalization/ Optimization Opportunities

Envision

Future-State Design

Advise on Vendor and Third-Party Negotiations

Develop IT Roadmaps

Manage Integration Programs

Buy Side

Define Stand-Alone IT Model

Advise on Vendor and Third-Party Negotiations

Define "Day 1" Separation TSA Plans and Programs

Quantify Stand-Alone CapEx and OpEx Models

Manage Separation Programs at All Levels

Sell Side

Identify Assets

Prepare Contracts for Separation

Model Post-Transaction CapEx and OpEx Spend

Develop and Support Transition Services Agreement (TSA) Plans and Programs

Manage Exit and End-State Operations

Click here to download the full service sheet

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.