On August 16, 2022, President Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), which contains prescription drug pricing reform provisions. The three main Medicare prescription drug pricing reform provisions included are as follows:

Drug Price Negotiations: Allows the federal government to negotiate for a select number of vaccines and/or drugs

Inflation-Based Rebates: Mandates that manufacturers pay a rebate to the federal government when the list prices of Part B or Part D drugs grow at a faster rate than the inflation rate

Part D Benefit Redesign: Implements an out-of-pocket maximum for beneficiaries at $2,000 and redistributes liability among manufacturers, health plans, patients and the federal government across phases of the Part D benefit starting in 2024.

Leveraging data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS's) Medicare Drug Spending Dashboard and FDA databases, McDermott+Consulting has identified the potential list of drugs subject to negotiations.

This information is particularly valuable for pharmaceutical companies, health plans, patients, pharmacies and other stakeholders as they evaluate and consider the implications of this legislation. In less than one year, on September 1, 2023, the Health and Humans Services (HHS) Secretary will publish the first list of selected drugs subject to drug price negotiations. Understanding the statutorily mandated negotiations framework, timeline and potential drugs that may be included is critical to support stakeholders' efforts to obtain optimal outcomes.

This report describes the drug price negotiation program, an implementation timeline for drug price reforms from the IRA and information on which drugs are likely to be first subject to price negotiation.

Download the report.

