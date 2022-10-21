Kate Driscoll was a guest on the American Bar Association Health Law Section's "Voices in Health Law" podcast, discussing the rise of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in new and adapted forms of fraud, along with telehealth enforcement trends, predictions for where law enforcement agencies will be focusing their attention in the future, and best practices for mitigating exposure to healthcare fraud.

Listen to the podcast.

Originally published by Voices in Health Law

